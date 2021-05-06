Royal Fund Management LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 262,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

PM opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

