Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

