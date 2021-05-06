Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

