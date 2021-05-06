Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $28.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

