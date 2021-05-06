RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce sales of $199.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.79 million and the highest is $216.60 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $797.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $681.23 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $933.02 million, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

RES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 in the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

