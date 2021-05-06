Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

About Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

