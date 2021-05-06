Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $13.12 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

