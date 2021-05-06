Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 507987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $928.92 million, a PE ratio of -71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

