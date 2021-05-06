Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

