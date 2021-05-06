Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 370,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,763. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

