Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $84.48. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,937. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

