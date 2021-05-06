Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $31.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.71. 87,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,130. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

