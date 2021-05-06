Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,159. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

