Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.21

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $46.32. Sands China shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 26,738 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

