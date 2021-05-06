Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.