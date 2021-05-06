Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has raised its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of SC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

