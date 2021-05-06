Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SHLAF stock opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. Schindler has a one year low of $212.55 and a one year high of $315.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.21.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

