Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €155.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €155.00 ($182.35) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.33 ($162.75).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €134.54 ($158.28) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

