Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lifted by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 8.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.