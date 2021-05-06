Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 129,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 255.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock remained flat at $$54.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,612. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.