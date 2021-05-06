Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 11.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

