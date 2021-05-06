Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

