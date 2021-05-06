Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Reduced by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,870. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.