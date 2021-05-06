Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $32.50 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

