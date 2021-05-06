Scotiabank Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.