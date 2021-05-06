SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

