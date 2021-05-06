Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

