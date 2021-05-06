Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,955 shares of company stock worth $7,905,526. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

