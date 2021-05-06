Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

SEE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

