Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Amcor plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

AMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

