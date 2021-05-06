Seascape Capital Management Acquires 402 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $336.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average is $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.27 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

