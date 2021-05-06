Seascape Capital Management Buys 2,963 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

