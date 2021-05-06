Seascape Capital Management Buys 4,231 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.