Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.4% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.29 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

