Seascape Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,353 shares of company stock valued at $28,755,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

NYSE EW opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

