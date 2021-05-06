Seascape Capital Management Sells 556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.07 and a 200-day moving average of $380.83.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

