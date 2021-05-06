SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.