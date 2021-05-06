SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.83. 21,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,294. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.