SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,025.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,009.10 ($13.18), with a volume of 390173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,005.50 ($13.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 926.29 ($12.10).

The firm has a market cap of £11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 963.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 942.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

