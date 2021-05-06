Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 134.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.