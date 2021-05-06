Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.56

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.56 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 110.30 ($1.44). Senior shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 399,130 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The stock has a market cap of £443.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.82.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

