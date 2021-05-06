SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

