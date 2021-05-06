SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

