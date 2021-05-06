Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.28

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and traded as high as $43.46. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 43,699 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

