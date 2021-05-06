Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 27249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.