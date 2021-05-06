Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €167.60 ($197.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €171.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

