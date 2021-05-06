Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,530.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,325.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $34.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 692.51, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $669.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after buying an additional 281,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after buying an additional 276,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

