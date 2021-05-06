Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Declines By 16.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

