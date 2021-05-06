Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Declines By 14.5%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.