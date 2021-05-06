Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Rises By 22.9%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.2 days.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

